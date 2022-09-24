Delhi Teachers Association Demands Absorption of Adhoc Teachers at DU

The Delhi Teachers Association (DTA), a teacher organization affiliated to the Aam Aadmi Party, has demanded from the UGC Chairman, Union Education Minister and Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Professor Yogesh Kumar Singh to give 10 percent additional seats of teaching posts to all colleges affiliated to DU so that adhoc teachers teaching can be saved.

As per DTA, the Delhi University assistant registrar (colleges) had issued a circular on September 1 to the principals of all the affiliated colleges saying that in view of the increase in the number of students in the academic session 2022-23, it has decided to add 10 per cent EWS reservation while hiring teachers and staff to handle the additional workload at academic and non-academic level. The colleges, however, did not get 10 per cent EWS seats of teaching posts till date.

The number of such adhoc teachers in Delhi University colleges is around 500, the association said. The DTA president Dr Hansraj Suman has said, “EWS quota seats have increased in the admission of students in colleges and departments from the year 2019, which has affected the teacher-student ratio," he said. The UGC, Ministry of Education gave 10 per cent EWS reservation but did not give 10 percent additional teaching seats, he claims.

“Recently, when the roster started changing, only then the university administration sought information from the colleges to give 10 per cent additional seats, to which the colleges gave the details of the additional seats. But they did not get the seats till date, due to which the general classes have adhoc teachers," he added.

“These adhoc teachers have been teaching for five, seven and ten years. The circular has been issued, but till date they have not got 10 percent seats of EWS quota by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education," said Suman. More than 5000 adhoc teachers are teaching in DU affiliated colleges for the last one decade. Around 600 posts are to be filled in the departments.

According to DTA, a roster is being made by the colleges to make permanent appointments on these posts. While preparing the roster, EWS quota seats are also being added and these seats are being deducted from the adhoc teachers of those in general categories, due to which their seats will go to the EWS candidates, said Suman adding that “no adhoc teachers should be thrown out." “UGC / University Administration should soon give 10 percent additional teaching seats," he added.

