Delhi to Increase Salary of Guest Teachers in Govt Schools

The Delhi Government is all set to increase the salaries of guest teachers in state-run schools. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after receiving a request from a Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh delegation. The government has already directed the Directorate of Education to increase the pay of guest and contract teachers working at state government schools.

In a tweet, Sisodia wrote, “Some Guest Teachers came to meet me yesterday to share their experiences about how the Arvind Kejriwal govt has given them respect and recognition. They requested an increase in salary. Happy to announce that Delhi Govt has started the process to increase the salary of Guest Teachers."

The official communication about the order stated that the decision to hike remuneration was taken after considering the cost of living and the economic hardships that many families have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia thanked the guest teachers for their contribution to students’ learning experience.

The details of the hike proposal will be worked upon by the education department officials and submitted before Sisodia’s office soon. The Deputy CM hoped that the increment will enable guest teachers to live their life with dignity while giving their services wholeheartedly.

Delhi government schools have over 20,000 guest teachers working on a contractual basis. The guest teachers are not eligible for perks that permanent teachers get, and they long have been demanding a hike in their remuneration. In 2019, a large number of these guest teachers had protested outside the deputy CM’s residence demanding increment in their payments.

Guest teachers are paid per day of work and the last revision in their payment was done in 2017. At the current remuneration, a postgraduate guest teacher earns Rs 1,345 per day at Delhi’s government schools whereas trained graduate teachers and primary teachers get Rs 1,403 and Rs 1,364 per day respectively.

