Delhi to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 5 Today, Air Pollution Remains 'Severe'

Delhi’s overall air quality is in the ‘Severe’ category with Air Quality Index at 433, as per SAFAR. The CAQM while announcing the reopening of schools had asked the government to “duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule."

>Read | Increasing Omicron Cases: Schools in These State Will Likely Close Again

“The NCR States and GNCT of Delhi may take appropriate decisions for resumption of physical classes in schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR. However, wherever the State Governments / GNCTD opt to continue with online mode of education, such schools/colleges / educational institutions shall be permitted to open for the purpose of the conduct of examination and practical etc."

Earlier, just a couple of days after the reopening of schools, the Supreme Court had pulled up Arvind Kejriwal government for reopening schools. The SC had asked, “When govt implemented work from home for adults, then why children are being forced to go to schools?"

Advertisement

>Read | Delhi Schools Closed 4 Days After Reopening: What Ails Delhi’s Fight Against Pollution?

After SC’s wrap, Delhi closed schools only four days after reopening. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that schools will remain closed “due to current air pollution in the city."

Advertisement

India reported 358 cases of Omicron. Delhi has reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest jump since June 10, according to the Delhi government’s health department.

While the schools have been reopened for both senior and junior classes, the universities across Delhi remain to stay shut. It is likely that the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) reopens soon. Despite protests, there is no clarity on the reopening of the University of Delhi.