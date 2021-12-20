Delhi to Soon Come up With Teachers' University, Says Kejriwal, Bill Passed by Cabinet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the government is all set to come up with Delhi Teachers’ University with an aim to bring good quality teachers.

“Today, in the cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government is going to set up a ‘Teachers University’, through which new generation teachers will be prepared. Its admissions will start in the 2022-23 session. It will be run in collaboration with international organizations," Kejriwal tweeted.

“Our aim is to prepare excellent quality teachers. This will be a centre for excellence. We will arrange national and international level collaborations with best institutes across the world," said Kejriwal during a press conference.

He added that the Delhi cabinet has approved the bill designed for the university. The Teachers’ University bill will now be presented in the forthcoming legislative assembly session, the minister said during the press conference.

As per the media reports, the students can take admission into the university even after completing Class 12. The university will offer four-year integrated teacher education programmes. The courses will be available for students from humanities, science and commerce streams – BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd, the Chief Minister has informed.

Students of the university will also get practical training at Delhi government schools, the chief minister added. The admission process will begin in the 2022-23 academic year, he added.

Meanwhile, schools have reopened in Delhi after a nod from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reopen all educational institutes including schools, colleges, and universities. Delhi government has allowed kids in class 6 and above to visit campus and resume in-person teaching for them. For younger kids, the schools will reopen from December 27 onwards.

Even as schools are reopening, there is no decision on reopening colleges yet. Delhi University students have been demanding the reopening of campus for over 30 days now. Students claim that staying out of campus and online classes are resulting in learning losses. Students who took admission in 2020 are now in their final year of degrees but have not attended physical classes.

