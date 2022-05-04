Delhi Transport Corporation is Hiring for 367 Posts, Salary up to Rs 46374

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is currently conducting mass hiring to meet its vacancies. It has recently launched a recruiting drive to fill 8 section officers (civil) and 2 posts of section officer (electrical). Furthermore, DTC is also hiring for assistant foreman, assistant fitter, and assistant electrician (R&M) posts to fill 357 vacancies. This includes 112 vacancies for assistant foreman, 175 for assistant fitter, and 70 for assistant electrician.

The candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a one-year duration initially. The service for these positions may be extended based on their performance during the contract time and the corporation’s needs.

Candidates who meet the eligibility can apply for the positions on the official website at dtc.delhi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the assistant posts is today, May 4, while it is May 11 for selection officers.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Section officer (civil): A three-year diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institute, as well as one year of experience or training as a diploma holder apprentice. The maximum age for eligibility is 35 years (age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwD candidates).

Section officer (electrical): Candidates must have a three years diploma in electrical engineering from a recognised institute and at least one year of experience of electrical installation in building. The maximum age limit for eligibility is 35 years (age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwD candidates).

Assistant foreman: A three-year diploma in automobile, mechanical, or electrical engineering, plus two years of experience, including apprenticeship and training, is required.

Assistant fitter: ITI in the trades of mechanic (MV), diesel mechanic, tractor mechanic, automobile, fitter is required.

Assistant electrician: ITI in the trades of electrician (auto), mechanic auto electrical and electronics is required.

The minimum age requirement for assistant foreman, assistant fitter, and assistant electrician (R&M) roles is 18 years. The maximum age for the position of Assistant Foreman is 35 years, and the maximum age for other positions is 25 years.

DTC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DTC

Step 2: Click on the relevant recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself, fill in the form

Step 4: Download and save

DTC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts of assistant foreman, assistant fitter, and assistant electrician (R&M) as per merit in their technical qualification. DTC has mentioned the selection process for the posts of officers in its official notice.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of selection officers will get salary of Rs 46374. While those selected for assistant foreman, assistant fitter, and assistant electrician (R&M) posts will be paid between Rs 17693 to Rs 46374.

