Delhi University 3rd Cut-off Today, Marks Needed Unlikely to See Major Fall

The University of Delhi (DU) will announce its third cut-off list today. Under the first two cut-offs, over 11 lakh students have applied for admission to around 70,000 seats at the varsity. Both cut-offs combined, a total of 51,974 students have paid their fee to the varsity. For the remaining seats, the third cut-off will be released at du.ac.in today - October 16.

Under the third cut-off as well, students may not witness a huge drop in marks required for admissions to hot courses and top colleges considering from the second cut-off onwards many students have also shifted or transferred their colleges and courses. While this might open up some courses which were filled earlier, it may not bring the cut-off down.

This was the highest-ever cut-off with as many as nine courses asking for 100% marks under the first cut-off even in the second cut-off, the marks needed for top courses remained 100%. The university has enlisted six cut-off lists including one special cut-off. Further seats will only be released if any seats are left vacant.

Those who get marks equal to or more than those shown in cut-off can start applying for the course. The admission process will start on October 18 and conclude on October 21. After this, a special cut off by colleges will be released o October 25. For entrance-based admissions via DU entrance test, and NCWEB admissions cut-off will be released on October 30 at admissions.uod.ac.in, as per the schedule.

