Delhi University Admissions 2022 Likely to be Based on 50% Entrance Test, 50% 12th Marks

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to change the admission process for admissions to its undergraduate courses from the next academic year. It is likely that the varsity will enrol students based on both the entrance exam as well as the class 12 board exam marks.

After last year’s process, DU is likely to implement the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from the upcoming academic year. If implemented, scores obtained in CUCET will have 50 per cent weightage in the merit list while the remaining 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 board exam marks as per the existing ‘best of four’ cut-off systems.

A member of the panel told ThePrint that if DU opts for the entrance exam option, it will still have to decide whether to go with CUCET or to conduct its own. DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, however, said that before taking any final decision, it will discuss CUCET before the academic and executive council.

“The university has received the communication from the UGC. We will place this proposal before our statutory bodies, academic council, and executive council, and finalise how DU will adopt CUCET," he said.

Last month, DU had formed a panel to look into the admission process at its affiliated colleges to check if there are any discrepancies. The panel will submit its report and on the basis of that, the final decision will be taken.

DU faced a lot of criticism for its admissions process from the aspirants. For its 2021 admissions, as many as eight colleges release a 100 per cent cut-off in its first list. Besides, reports also suggested that more than 6,000 students from the Kerala board scored 100 per cent marks, and thus they were eligible for the courses where the cut-off reached 100 per cent. This raised concerns stating that there was a disproportionate admission of Kerala board students in the university. On the other hand, state board students had complained those from CBSE come through an “easier marking process" and are able to get to admissions in DU because of class 12 best of four marks system.

DU also had a discussion about the moderation of marks for admissions from different boards that is highly unlikely to happen, the panel member said. “We are not looking at marks moderation right now… We are studying the data from the exam and trying to see if there are any discrepancies that need to be corrected. We will submit our report to the academic council and the vice-chancellor and a final decision will then be taken by next month," the panel member told the news agency.

