Delhi University Admissions Today: Courses for Students Getting Less Than 85%

The admission process at the University of Delhi (DU) against the third cut-off begins today, October 18. After checking the college-wise cut-off and calculating the ‘best of four’ candidates will have to register online at the official website of DU at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission process will continue till October 21 and the last date to pay the fees is October 23. DU will first verify the documents of the candidates online and then confirm the admissions. If any candidate is rejected, he/she will be considered as a fresh applicant in the subsequent cut-offs. DU is set to release a special cut-off on October 25 followed by two more lists.

While the third cut-off saw popular courses requiring over 90%, here are a few courses including BA (Honours) Hindi and Sanskrit, BA (Programme) Economics and Political Science which you can apply for with below 85%.

>BA (H) Hindi

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 84%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 82%

Kalindi College - 83%

Lakshmibai College - 80%

Maitreyi College - 81%

Ram Lal Anand Colelge - 82%

Ramanujan College - 82%

Satyawati College - 84.75%

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) - 83%

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) -77%

Vivekananda College - 84%

>BA (H) Punjabi

Dyal Singh College - 55%

>BA (H) Sanskrit

Gargi College - 66.5%

Indraprastha College for Women - 60%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 45%

Kalindi College - 45%

Kamala Nehru College - 68%

Lakshmibai College - 50%

Maitreyi College - 55%

Motilal Nehru College - 60%

PGDAV College - 62%

PGDAV College (Evening) - 54%

Rajdhani College - 72%

Ramjas College - 78%

Shivaji College - 67%

Sri Venkateshwara College -70%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 66.5%

>BSc (H) Home Science

Bhagini Nivedita College - 78%

Institute of Home Economics (W) - 79%

Lakshmibai College - 84%

>BA (H) Bengali

Miranda House - 70%

>BA Programme (Economics + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College - 72%

>BA Programme (Sanskrit + History)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 61%

Bhagini Nivedita – 69%

Kalindi College – 80%

>BA Programme (Mathematics + Psychology)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 75%

>BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment (HDFE) + Political Science)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 72%

Bhagini Nivedita College - 72%

BA Programme (History + Music)

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 67

Bhagini Nivedita College - 80%

Lakshmibai College - 85.5%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women - 80%

Sri Aurobindo College - 85.75%

Vivekananda College - 84%

>BA Programme (Food Technology (FT) + Political Science)

Bhagini Nivedita College - 70%

>BA Programme (Food Technology (FT) + History)

Bhagini Nivedita College - 72%

Top colleges under DU such as Miranda House, Hindu College, LSR, Ramjas College, Hansraj College, etc, have closed admissions for the most popular courses such as BA (H) Economics, Political Science, while the remaining have released the cut off demanding over 90%. The first cut-off saw as many as nine courses requiring perfect scores to get admissions at DU colleges.

