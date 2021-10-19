DU Admissions: 15.29 Lakh Applied for 70,000 Seats

The Univerity of Delhi (DU) college principals have approved 8,515 applications under the third cut-off list as of Tuesday, October 19. So far, the university has received a total of 1,52,979 applications against the first three cut-off lists released while 48,461 payments have been done up till 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 70,000 seats are offered by the colleges affiliated with DU. After the second cut-off, 43,412 students had applied for admissions, while 10,593 were approved by the college principals. Out of which, 3,213 paid their fees. Meanwhile, 36,130 students completed their admission process under the first cut-off. The university had received a total of 60,904 applications.

As per the third cut-off, the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses saw a slight dip of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent for most of the popular courses. The first cut-off needed 100 per cent for several courses such as BA (H) Political Science and Economics. Several top colleges have also closed the admission process for some courses.

Aryabhatta College received 145 applications out of which it has approved 102 against the third list. The college saw maximum admissions to Mathematics (H) 31 applicants reserving seats followed by Computer Science (H) which saw 22 admissions and Hindi (H) at 20 admissions, reported news agency PTI. Rajdhani College approved 231 applications on the first day, taking the total number of admissions to 919. The college had 199 and 489 admissions under the first and second lists.

The most sought-after DU colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, Gargi College, Ramjas, Hansraj, etc, required over 95% for most of their courses including BA (H) History, Philosophy, Sociology, Economics, and English. While there are a few courses that students can apply for with marks below 85% such as BA (H) Hindi, Sanskrit, BSc Home Science, and several BA programmes.

The admission process will continue till October 21 and the last date to pay the fees is October 23. DU will release a special cut-off on October 25 followed by two more lists.

