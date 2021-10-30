Delhi University Considering to Give Two Extra Years to Undergraduate Students to Finish Degrees

The University of Delhi (DU) is considering a proposal to give undergraduate students an extension of up to two years to clear their degree programmes. At the recent DU Executive Council (EC) meeting, a proposal stating an extension of time to complete the backlogs in undergraduate programmes was put on the table.

The existing protocols state that a student enrolled in the varsity must complete their six semester-long undergraduate courses within six years’ time, as reported by a leading daily. Although ideally, the course must come to culmination within the six-semester run, the extra time is provided so that students can clear their backlog.

Now, according to the new rules proposed, if students cannot clear their backlog within the given six years from the year of admission, “for whatever reasons," they will be given an additional two years’ time to get their degrees in order.

“All those admitted at the beginning of session 2016-17, who, for whatever reasons, are unable to complete the programme within the normal period of the minimum duration prescribed for the programme will b allowed additional two years to clear the backlog to be qualified for the degree," read the proposal.

The document also stated that in exceptional cases, students can avail themselves an extra year, apart from the extension, to complete the course. However, the case will be quantified by a statutory body, and the student will be considered an ‘ex-student.’ The title makes them ineligible for ranking.

In the past, DU has granted extensions for other courses in the varsity. For example, in 2015, the university allowed PhDs in six-and-a-half years instead of the usual four-and-a-half years.

The proposal for an extension comes after the varsity’s executive council did away with the ‘special chance’ provision, which allowed the students to continue their degree and appear for pending exams, even after years of leaving their course, if the absence and mid-course termination can be completely justified.

