Delhi University Considering to Offer BTech in AI, Data Science & Other New Age Technologies

The University of Delhi (DU) has reportedly formed a committee to start the learning process of technical courses. It has reportedly sought suggestions from education experts to design the syllabus for the courses. The varsity will probably start the technical courses including Bachelor of Technology (BTech) from the next academic session, Live Hindustan reported. The classes will be conducted while keeping in mind the requirements of Industry 4.0 — the fourth industrial revolution which basically is the digital transformation of manufacturing/production and related industries and value creation processes.

DU’s newly appointed vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has said that the former vice-chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University Prof. DS Chauhan is the chairman of the committee. Delhi Technological University (DTU) Prof. Madhusudan Singh is also among the members of the committee. DU VC has said that the suggestions made by the committee would be implemented.

DU VC Prof Singh has said that the university will introduce courses as per the requirements of Industry 4.0. He said that apart from the BTech course, computer science, artificial intelligence, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and some other courses will be started in the university. Every decision regarding the technical courses will be taken on the basis of the recommendations made by members of the said committee.

“It is our endeavour to start technical courses from the next session. If we will not be able to start the next year for some reason, then we will definitely start the learning process of these courses in 2023. However, our full focus will be to launch them next year," Prof Singh told Hindustan.

Prof. Singh said it is not decided whether or not a new campus will be built to carry out the classes for the technical courses.

Delhi College of Engineering of DU was the first engineering college in the national capital. Now, it is known as Delhi Technological University. In July 2009, the Delhi College of Engineering was upgraded from a modest college within the Central Government to a State University and its name was changed to Delhi Technological University through the Delhi Technological University Bill 2009.

