Delhi University (DU) is set to conduct its 99th convocation ceremony on February 25. The convocation ceremony will begin at 9:30 am at the Multipurpose Hall, Sports Stadium Complex, Delhi University. President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the convocation as chief guest. More than 1.5 lakh students will receive their degrees, a varsity official said. This year, the highest number of PhD degrees will be handed over, Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

The convocation is going to be a bit different this year as all graduating students have been asked to wear Indian attires along with ‘angvastras’ (stoles) instead of the usual gowns that were used so far. The University of Delhi took this decision to renounce the modern robes and adopt an attire “inspired by Indian culture" to promote the country’s traditions and values.

Further, a convocation committee that was set up by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor about two months ago, came up with new design ideas for the attire. The ideas were then presented for approval in both Academic and Executive Council meetings. “We wanted to change the colonial issues, so we spoke about changing the academic costume. In the meetings held, we decided that the administration will wear different Indian traditional dresses and the students will wear angavastras (stoles)," D S Rawat, Dean of Examination said.

Explaining more about angvastras, Rawat stated that the symbol or mark on the back of the costumes for both officials and students is the tree of life and the university’s logo in purple front. The Institute of Home Economics designed the costume and samples of the same were presented as part of the agenda in the previous executive council for approval, the Dean of Examination added.

Students will be provided with angvastras and there will be no graduation cap or gown. Meanwhile, for officials and guests who are invited to the event, the attire will be made of pure khadi silk. Every guest will be provided with one of them as a way to promote Indian traditions and culture. The colour of the angvastras will be different for different categories of students which are Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and others.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh asserted that the robe/gown had always been there for a long time as the dress code. However, the university felt the need to change and put forward the idea of promoting Bhartiya Sanskriti.

