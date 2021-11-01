DU NCWEB, 4th List Admissions Begin Today

The Delhi University (DU) has begun the admissions for its fourth cut-off list and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) today. Students who scored marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to seek admission against the particular course. This year, DU will conduct the admission process online at its official website — du.ac.in.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the DU with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. The cut-off for the same was released by DU on Friday. The admissions for NCWEB will be held on November 1, 2 and 5 at respective teaching centres.

Candidates must keep their documents ready before the admission process begins. They will have to check the college-wise cut-off and calculate their ‘best of four’ before applying for a particular college and course. DU will auto calculate the marks provided by the candidate following which documents will be verified. The documents uploaded by the candidates will be verified by the respective colleges they have applied for.

Students who have already applied for a particular DU college or course in the first three cut-offs can change their preferences by cancelling their existing applications. Those candidates, however, need to apply for a fresh one along with their new choice of college and/or programme. Those whose admission was approved by the respective colleges in the previous rounds and now want to withdraw the same will have to pay the cancellation sum of Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.

Step 1: Select a college and programme of your choice as per the cut-off

Step 2: Go to the DU official website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload required documents

Step 4: After the college confirms the admission, pay the fees to reserve the seat

Since the first cut-off list declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees. In the fourth cut off, many popular courses were closed such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom, BA (Honours) History, etc for the unreserved category. Meanwhile, DU will release the fifth cut-off list on November 8.

