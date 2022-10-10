Delhi University First Cut-off List on Oct 18, Choice Filling Window Extended

The University of Delhi will be announcing its first-ever cut-off list based on CUET score on October 18. Under the CUET process, the cut-off lists will be called CSAS allocation lists. In total, there will be three rounds of lists and spot admissions, in case seats are still left vacant. In addition to announcing the schedule, the varsity has also allowed students to fill in the course and college of their choice for two more days. The choice filling which was to end today will remain open till October 12.

“The candidates are advised to avail of this extension period and may revisit preferences available to them. They must refer to the College-Program Preference counts and opt for Programs and Colleges accordingly. Candidates may also add more Program + College Combinations in the extended time period," DU said in an official notice. The varsity added, “candidates must select maximum Program plus College preferences offered to them by the University under the “Available Preferences" to maximise their possibilities of allocation under the CSAS.

A Correction Window is also being provided to the candidates who have already completed phase I or phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields. The correction window will be open till 04:59 P.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022. While students are allowed to make changes, the following changes will not be allowed -

a. Candidate’s Name

b. Candidate’s Photograph

c. Candidate’s Signature

d. Candidate’s Gender

e. Candidate’s Registered Email id

f. Candidate’s Mobile number

g. Candidate’s Category

The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at this stage.

DU cut-off List Schedule

October 14 - Simulated List

October 18 - First List

October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification

October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats

October 30 - Second List

November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats

November 10 - Third List

November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation

November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List

Before the announcement of the First CSAS round, the University will release a ‘Simulated List’ through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a Program of a College. After the declaration of the ‘Simulated List’, two more days will also be provided to the candidates to re-order their preferences.

The University has also announced to allocate 30 per cent extra seats for SC/ST candidates in the First CSAS allocation round.

