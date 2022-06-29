Delhi University New Session for Semesters 5 to 8 Will Start from July 20, Calendar Released

The Delhi University (DU) has released the academic calendar for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semester of the relevant undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. As per the calendar, the academic session for the fifth and seventh semesters will begin on July 20 while for the sixth and eighth semesters, the classes will commence from January 2, 2023.

According to the official notification by DU, issued on June 22, the mid-semester break for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters theory exams will be from October 2 to 9. The theory exams will begin on November 30 and the practical exams will commence from November 16. The winter break will take place from December 17 to 31.

Meanwhile, for the students of the sixth and seventh semesters, the classes will commence from January 2 next year and the mid-semester break will take place from March 5 to 12. The preparation leave and practical exams will be held from May 1, according to the notification following which the theory exams will begin from May 11. The summer break will be from May 27 to July 19, 2023.

Delhi University had reopened in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The offline classes for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

Meanwhile, DU had earlier asked the deans of faculties of various departments to submit the syllabus for the first and second semesters of the Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) by June 10, reported news agency PTI. The varsity plans to finalise the syllabus for the first two semesters of the FYUP by July. It had earlier approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 and FYUP from the 2022-23 academic session. The varsity’s Executive Council (EC) had passed the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) in February this year. It has been formulated according to the NEP for the 2022-23 academic session.

