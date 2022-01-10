Delhi University OBE Likely to be Postponed, Might be Merged with March Session

There might be a delay in conducting the Open Book Exam (OBE) by Delhi University due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted this month for those who could not appear for the exams in December due to the pandemic, however, it is likely to be deferred now and merged with other exams to be held in March.

Senior officials of DU have told a leading news daily that the exams might be merged with the ones scheduled to be held in March. DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU was quoted as saying, “We may merge this exam with the ones, which are scheduled to be held in March. With the rising cases, it has been difficult for students, who want to appear for the exams, to contact us as well. Friday was the last date to fill in the applications, but we will extend the deadline by a week or so."

Rawat also said that in the current Covid-19 scenario, it has not been possible to collate the data of students who didn’t appear for the December exams. Due to the pandemic, the academic calendar has not been in sync, and thereby conducting exams every other month is becoming difficult logistically, he told the news daily.

“It is very difficult to conduct examinations every two-three months. A huge effort goes behind it and results also need to be compiled. Even the staff members are feeling the pressure. Around four sets of open book examinations were conducted last year itself. It has become a continuous process," a senior official said.

The varsity had earlier said that students willing to take the exam in January will have to reach out to their respective colleges. Those who missed the OBE exams in December will have to cite their reasons for missing the exams. Those with genuine reasons will be allowed to appear for the January exams.

