Delhi University Plans to Finalise Syllabus by July, Asks Deans to Submit FYUP Syllabus by June 10

The Delhi University (DU) has asked the deans of faculties of various departments to submit the syllabus for the first and second semesters of the Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) by June 10, a university official has told news agency PTI. DU plans to finalise the syllabus for the first two semesters of the FYUP by July, the official added.

DU had earlier approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 and FYUP from the 2022-23 academic session. The varsity’s Executive Council (EC) had passed the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) in February this year. It has been formulated according to the NEP for the 2022-23 academic session.

“We have given a deadline of June 10 to the deans of faculties of various departments to prepare the curriculum for the FYUP," the official told the news agency adding that the various departments have already prepared their syllabi and many of them are in the final stage.

The Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani said the syllabus is prepared by the course committees. “A committee of a course consists of five professors — two from the department and three college professors. They submit the syllabus to the head of the department, who then submits it to the dean of faculties," he said.

Thereafter, the DU dean of faculties will have to submit the syllabus to the standing committee, who will need to approve the same. It will then be presented to the Academic Council (AC) and the EC.

“After that, the Standing Committee will discuss it, then it will be passed by the EC and the AC. of July, the syllabus will be finalised," he said.

The university had earlier implemented the FYUP in 2013, but the programme was scrapped by the centre later. However, this time, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, DU has said. DU vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh had earlier said it is a flexible curriculum adding that if students are allowed to take courses in which their interest lies, they will be able to perform better.

Through FYUP, students will be able to choose between a three-year honours or four-year honours degree or four-year honours in a discipline with research. The new FYUP will have the option of Multiple Entry and Exit Schemes (MEES) which has been suggested in the NEP 2020.

