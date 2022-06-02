Delhi University Plans to Offer MBA in Distance Mode, UGC Approval Awaited

The Delhi University (DU)‘s School of Open Learning will be offering Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from the academic session 2022-23. As per the official notice, the varsity has received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to begin the course. It is, however, awaiting the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will commence the MBA programme soon after the process is completed.

“The University of Delhi have received the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme to be launched from the Academic Session 2022-23 through Open and Distance Learning Mode. Now, the approval of the Distance Education, Bureau, University Grant Commission (DEB-UGC) is awaited. As soon as the DEB-UGC approval is received, the programme will be started," DU SOL said.

Currently, DU offers distance learning courses through its School of Open Learning (SOL) where in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are offered including Hindi, commerce, economics, math, education, etc.

Meanwhile, the UGC had earlier made all ODL programmes from Periyar University invalid. The university’s distance courses were recognised by UGC from 2007 to 2015 and for 2019-20 but not for the academic year 2021-22. It has violated the rules and it’s ODL will also not be recognised for the years 2022-23 to 2023-24, UGC had said.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission through various communications received in UGC office that Periyar University, Tamil Nadu is functioning without a full time director, inadequate full time faculty, inadequate non teaching staff, not yet established centre and running ODL programmes without prior approval of UGC in gross violation of conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Regulations, 2077 , UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments from time to time," UGC wrote.

