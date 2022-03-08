Delhi University Releases 100-year Celebration Tagline, Logo Made by Gargi Student

Delhi University (DU) is all set to celebrate its 100th anniversary starting May 1. The varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Thursday along with releasing the centenary tagline and logo of the university made by Gargi College student Kratika Khinchi.

To mark the special occasion, the university administration had asked the students to design a new logo for the centenary celebrations. Out of 315 logo designs, Kratika’s logo has been selected to be the part of the celebrations and might become the new identity of the university.

Kratika is a second-year student of Gargi College of Delhi University. She is from Kota, Rajasthan. Due to the pandemic, Kratika has not been able to attend offline college. However, she still managed to bring out the essence of the university’s motto in her logo.

The logo designed by her is in golden colour and also features the university’s signature colour purple. There is a 100 written in the centre along with 1922-2022. Apart from this, she also wrote the tagline to showcase the efforts of the university in the past century. The tagline is, “A century of academic excellence."

In a conversation with a leading news daily, Kratika revealed how she came out with the design and colour scheme. She said that although she never went to college, she researched on the internet about the university and then developed the logo. Further, she said that her focus was on the number 100 as the university is completing 100 years. About the colour, she wanted to have a colour of celebration and gold seemed suitable for depicting the message.

Interestingly, designing is in Kratika’s blood as her father is a graphic designer. She is also part of the designing society of her college. She got to know about her logo selection from her college principal which made her even happier.

