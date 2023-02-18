Home » News » education-career » Delhi University Reopens Registration of 'Centenary Chance' Examination

Delhi University Reopens Registration of 'Centenary Chance' Examination

The drop-out students have been given a one-time chance to complete their courses in view of Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1

PTI

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible to apply for DU 'centenary chance' exam (Representational image/PTI)
The Delhi University on Friday reopened the registration for the “centenary chance" examination for college dropouts to complete their courses. The drop-out students have been given a one-time chance to complete their courses in view of Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

The fees for the special examination shall be Rs 3,000 per paper and students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible.

Eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

“All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm," a notification by the university read.

“Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal," it added.

The DU had announced in May last year that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses.

February 18, 2023
February 18, 2023
