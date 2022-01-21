Delhi University Seeks Suggestions on Undergraduate Curriculum Framework

The University of Delhi (DU) has released a curriculum framework for undergraduate courses offered at the varsity. The framework, said the university, is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP). The framework released is in draft mode and subject to improvements. DU has sought suggestions on the draft from all stakeholders, especially teachers, students, academicians and parents. The last date to send suggestions is January 30, 11:59 pm.

The university had in 2019 as well tried to revise the syllabus for all its undergraduate courses as per the UGC guidelines. The varsity had said that it is aligning the curriculum with UG’s learning outcome-based guidelines. The move, however, faced a lot of criticism from the faculty of the varsity and other academicians.

Advertisement

The university this year is bringing several changes. DU has proposed to make all undergraduate courses four-year-long. The four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) will allow students multiple entries and exit options. The UGC has mandated all central universities to implement the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which allows students to store credits obtained in a course and resume studies from wherever they have left.

The university had first introduced FYUP in 2013 but rolled back after protests from students and teachers. While academics still claim that adding the additional year make the degree programme expensive, the new vice-chancellor of the university said that this time the implementation will be different.

Delhi University is also considering changing its admission criteria from cut-off based to entrance exam based. DU will offer admissions through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET). This move too has faced backlash from certain sections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.