Delhi University Simulated List Today: How is it Different from Cut-off, What to do Next

The University of Delhi will be releasing a ‘simulated list’ today, October 14. This is a tentative list coming days before the first cut-off list. This is a new addition to give students an idea of the college and course they are getting. If a student feels there are limited chances of getting admission in their preferred college or course or a better opportunity is opening up. They will have a window to change their order of preference of courses and colleges.

The first merit list will be out on October 18. There will be three cut-off lists. In case seats are left after the three rounds of the cut-off lists, the spot admissions will be held, as per the schedule released by Delhi University.

According to DU schedule,

October 14 - Simulated List

October 18 - First List

October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification

October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats

October 30 - Second List

November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats

November 10 - Third List

November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation

November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List

This year, the university has received more than 2.17 lakh applications for admission to 70,000 seats across undergraduate courses. More than 1.5 lakh students have selected their college-course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration, according to the varsity officials.

This is the first time that the cut-offs are being created based on CUET scores and not class 12 marks obtained by students. In case of CUET score is the same, then the class 12 score will act as a tie-breaker.

The admissions are open for 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

DU has also released an academic schedule. According to the varsity, the first-year classes are to start on November 2, and Semester 2 classes will start on March 20, 2023. This schedule, however, has faced backlash from teachers who claim that students have not been given enough time to prepare for the examination and the syllabus in the new calendar.

