Home » News » education-career » Delhi University SOL Prohibits Protests Outside Campus, Says Demonstrations Disturbing Academic Activities

Delhi University SOL Prohibits Protests Outside Campus, Says Demonstrations Disturbing Academic Activities

No official notification or order has been issued in this regard by the DU SOL administration
No official notification or order has been issued in this regard by the DU SOL administration

Delhi University SOL has prohibited protests outside its campus building as regular demonstrations are leading to disturbance in academic activities, according to officials.

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: March 02, 2022, 19:01 IST

The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has prohibited protests outside its campus building as regular demonstrations are leading to disturbance in academic activities, according to officials. No official notification or order has been issued in this regard by the SOL administration, officiating Principal Uma Shankar Pandey told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 02, 2022, 18:52 IST