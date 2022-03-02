Delhi University SOL Prohibits Protests Outside Campus, Says Demonstrations Disturbing Academic Activities

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: March 02, 2022, 19:01 IST
The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has prohibited protests outside its campus building as regular demonstrations are leading to disturbance in academic activities, according to officials. No official notification or order has been issued in this regard by the SOL administration, officiating Principal Uma Shankar Pandey told.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: March 02, 2022, 18:52 IST