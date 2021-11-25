Delhi University SOL Students Demand Exam Postponement, Say Did Not Get Study Material

College students and members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) held a protest outside the building of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) on November 23, with demands to postpone exams scheduled for the last week of this month. The list of demands also includes the provision of printed study materials.

KYS members backing SOL students held the protest and claimed that no printed study material was given to them, and even online classes were not held. They said that the administration is conducting the exams without considering the students who lack resources and cannot access study material online. In addition, they alleged that the online material provided for the preparation of exams was incomplete.

>Also read| Kerala Students Claim Racist Comments’ Hurled Against Them During Virtual Orientation by DU’s Ramjas College

Advertisement

SOL building witnessed the protest where KYS activists shouted slogans and flashed posters with their issues and demands written on them. The organisation also released a statement wherein they listed their demands. It also stated that a memorandum was also given to the Principal of the School of Open Learning about the urgency of the issue by a delegation of KYS members and students.

The statement mentioned, “Even though the university is closed, regular students are being given online classes. However, SOL students have not been provided access to e-classes. It is triggering anxiety for exams among students who feel underprepared due to lack of studying material."

>Read| Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Norms, to Set up Control Room

The statement also alleged that the administration is adamant about conducting exams in November despite the issues raised by the protestors. The members cited the cancellation of exams in the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), Delhi University, due to the non-provision of classes. KYS members demanded that second and third-year students be provided with online classes, printed study material, and an extension in preparation time.

Advertisement

The members stated that the protestors will gherao the Union Education Minister in the coming days in case the administration does not comply with the listed demands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.