Delhi University Students Trend #ReopenDU as Varsity Remains Shut Despite Schools Reopening

Amid the Delhi University’s (DU) vice-chancellor stating the varsity will decide on the reopening of colleges post-Diwali, students have taken to social media platforms to demand the reopening of the colleges. With the hashtags #reopenDU and#GiveOurCampusBack, the students said they want their campuses back and demanded offline classes.

This comes after the Delhi government has already reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and has allowed the reopening of the remaining classes will reopen on November 1, however, it is yet to issue any guidelines regarding the reopening of college campuses.

>Also read| Delhi University Considering to Give Two Extra Years to Undergraduate Students to Finish Degrees

Advertisement

“Let the government issue something in black and white. Then we will decide," university Registrar Vikas Gupta had told PTI. While VC Singh had said “we will decide after Diwali. There is a fear that Covid might recur. If the situation remains fine, we will thin."

The students have meanwhile pointed that online classes are don’t have the impact that offline classes do and besides if schools can reopen in the capital then why not colleges.

>Read| DU 4th Cut-off: Admissions Closed at Most Top Colleges, Cut-off Still High for Rest

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has been on hunger strike at DU Vice-Chancellor’s office for five days demanding to reopen campuses immediately. The students alleged that they were beaten up by police on Wednesday while assembling for their hunger strike inside the campus. The police said they have detained 28 students, however, denied using force.

The university resumed practical lab sessions for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15 but offline classes are not compulsory and the attendance has been thin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.