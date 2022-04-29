Delhi University to Conduct Re-exams for Students Who Miss Practical Assessments Due to Covid

Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will hold re-exams for students whowh miss the practical exams if they have contracted Covid-19. This comes amid the increasing cases of Covid in the capital. Delhi has recorded as many as 3,303 new cases as on April 28, taking the positivity rate to 4 per cent.

The Dean of Examinations, Diwan Rawat, had written to the DU-affiliated colleges asking them to “help the students" during this time and reschedule the practical exams even if it is after the theory papers are conducted, reported a leading news agency.

According to an earlier official statement released by DU, students who have filled the examination form but are unable to show up for the written test owing to reasonable circumstances could be offered a second chance. The phase II of the examination will be administered to the remaining students for this purpose.

Delhi University had earlier announced it will hold all the exams for the even semester in May in the offline mode. DU will take the semester’s examinations in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. DU students have been taking open-book exams and the practice of writing answers in offline mode has changed dramatically for the past couple of years.

The students have been demanding open book examination for this semester and even went on a hunger strike. The varsity instead made a change to the exam pattern by adding 30 minutes and more choices in the question papers as a special one-time measure. The will held the students get back to their traditional mode of learning, the university had said. “Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," DU had said.

