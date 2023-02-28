The University of Delhi (DU) will host a programme on ‘Mother Language and Nation Building’ today, February 28. The event will be held by the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti’ of DU as part of the centenary celebrations. The union education minister for state Annapurna Devi will be present as the chief guest.

Saying that the program will be held in the conference centre of the university, a DU statement said “Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Education Culture Upliftment Trust, will be the guest of honour and the program will be presided over by the DU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yogesh Singh."

Dean Planning and the Chairman of ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti’, University of Delhi, Professor Niranjan Kumar told that to further promote mother languages and to spread awareness about them, ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti’ is celebrating Mother Language Week.

This week, the statement added, was inaugurated on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on February 21. Since then, many seminars and programs have been organized in various colleges under the guidance of the samiti, in which there has been a large participation of students. This week’s finale will be on February 28.

Deans, Registrar, Heads of Departments, Principals, faculty members, teachers, research scholars, students and other language and literature lovers of the society will participate in the programme, it added.

