DU Reopening From February 17, Three-Day Isolation Must for Students Traveling to Delhi

DU will allow students to attend in-person classes
The University of Delhi will reopen from February 17, the decision regarding reopening came after the academic council meeting

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: February 09, 2022, 17:54 IST

The University of Delhi will reopen from February 17, the decision regarding reopening came after the academic council meeting held earlier on Wednesday, February 9. Students across all classes are allowed to attend the in-person classes. Those coming to Delhi from outstation will have to quarantine for three days.

“Outstation students will have to plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to the restive college or department," the official notice added.

“It is difficult for students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. The appropriate time is required for students to arrange their travel from their respective home towns to Delhi to attend classes in offline mode," said DU in an official notice.

This has come as a major relief to students who have been protesting for the reopening of the university for months now. After DDMA orders to allow universities and colleges in Delhi to function at 100 per cent occupancy, several universities and colleges in Delhi had opened up but DU had remained shut till now.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi told protesting students that the University of Delhi will resume in-person classes from February 17 and a detailed notification regarding the same will be issued tonight. The DU reopening decision was announced after nine ABVP activists had launched a hunger strike at Delhi University’s North Campus demanding the reopening of colleges.

On late-night of February 8. Students had resorted to chakka jam and indefinite hunger strike demanding in-person classes. Delhi University VC has called the protesting students to be “unnecessarily impatient". He said that reopening is a big decision and will be announced after considering several aspects.

first published: February 09, 2022, 16:14 IST