Delhi University UG, PG Admissions via CUET 2023: DU Executive Council

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced that for the academic year 2023-24, it will consider CUET scores for admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website of DU, at admission.uod.ac.in. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Executive Council held on December 8.

“The executive council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 8th December 2022 resolved that with effect from the Academic Session 2023-23, admissions, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate level, including those under reserved category and minority quota will be carried out centrally, solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score," reads the official notice.

The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023 and CUET PG will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 and the registration process will begin from mid-March. The exam dates were announced by UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier.

For CUET, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same last time, informed Kumar. A candidate can take a total of six domain subjects in addition to one/ two languages and the general test. “NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day," he added.

CUET 2023 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. “Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023," tweeted Kumar.

CUET 2022 was held in six phases following some technical glitches. The paper consists of four sections which includes section IA- 13 languages, section IB – 20 languages, section II- 27 domain-specific topics, and section III- general test.

