Delhi University's College of Art Not to be De-affiliated, to Begin Admissions

Delhi University’s (DU) College of Art will not be de-affiliated from the varsity and it can begin the admission process, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has said. The university has informed the Delhi government about the same. The admissions to the College of Arts was delayed due to the de-affiliation issue.

The VC told the government that the issues between the 12 DU colleges funded by the city government and the AAP dispensation had arisen due to procedural lapses. The same is being sorted now.

Earlier, the office of L-G had given approval to the merger of College of Art (CoA) with the state-run Ambedkar University only it de-affiliates from DU. The executive council of the university, the highest decision making body of DU, however, refused to de-affiliate the college.

“The proposal was by the college. DU has a system and it has not given an NOC for de-affiliation ever. The university’s Executive Council has decided to not give an NOC. We have conveyed our decision to the Delhi government," Singh said.

“We have written to them to start the admission process. We have told them that we are not de-affiliating you. We will follow what the EC has decided. Students are suffering because of the delay," he added.

Over the last few years, the Delhi government has locked horns with the DU administration several times over the funding of 12 pf its affiliated colleges which are funded by the government. The funding of these colleges were also stalled earlier following pending formation of governing bodies in these colleges, which is composed of people nominated by the government and approved by the university.

“See the problem is that colleges got additional posts created after getting approval from their governing bodies. But they did not take funding approval from the funding agency, which is the Delhi government in this case," Singh said. He added that this had been going on for several years and nobody paid heed to it, however, when the funding agency saw this, they objected to it.

“This is what I have understood so far. It was a procedural lapse and there was an issue of trust deficit," he said. Now things are being sorted. “We have had meetings with the Delhi government and it has agreed in principle to give one time approval for all the posts that were created. It is a welcome step. The posts were created because colleges started new courses," he added. Singh has earlier served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Technological University.

— with inputs from PTI

