Delhi University's FYUP Will be Different From Last Time: New DU VC

The Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) soon to be implemented in the University of Delhi (DU) will be different from the DYUP policy adopted earlier, said the newly appointed vice-chancellor of Delhi University.

The varsity plans launch FYUP from academic 2022-23, however, this is not the first time the policy has been implemented. DU had earlier tried to implement the FYUP in 2013 but it was rolled back after protests from students and academicians.

The new FYUP will now allow students the option of multiple entries and exit options. Students will have the option to choose either a three-year honours or four-year honours degree or four-year honours in a discipline with research.

Commenting on the new changes and implementation of the FYUP, the newly appointed vice-chancellor of DU, Professor Yogesh Singh told a leading newspaper that the two-year postgraduate degree has been done with and students can complete their graduation and PG within four thus allowing a flexible curriculum. He adds that if students are allowed to take courses in which their interest lies, they will be able to perform better.

“Why should there be a controversy when there are exit possibilities after every year? One can finish after three years with a bachelor’s degree. The postgraduate studies have been reduced to a year, so there is hardly a difference for students even as they get the advantage of an open and flexible curriculum. However, FYUP should be student-centric. Last year, we introduced major and minor courses at DTU and some teachers were apprehensive about the workload. But students would like to study different things. Since then, DTU students have taken minors in economics, mathematics, artificial intelligence, even biotechnology. If students are allowed to take courses of their interest, their performance will be better than for courses thrust upon them," Singh told TOI.

The former VC of Delhi Technological University (DTU) adds that when it comes to four-year courses, in the case of engineering, there aren’t many dropouts but that may not be the case for humanities and commerce “though I don’t see that the curriculum being the reason. We have to study the reasons for dropouts and see how to help the students," he says.

Students and teachers have been opposing the implementation of FYUP from 2022 and have asked for a detailed discussion and on NEP 2020 among all stakeholders. Several academicians also believe the policy will increase the fees of the students and those from marginalised sections will be at a disadvantage. According to a survey conducted in 2013, students will have to spend close to Rs 1.5 - Rs 2 lakhs per year in staying in Delhi to receive their education from the university under the FYUP. Besides, students will no longer get an honours degree but only major and language courses and departments not offering honours courses will close down meaning the BSc and BA programmes will not be available anymore.

Regarding common entrance exams for undergraduate programmes Singh says India needs to work on exam patterns to identify the aptitude or areas of interest of students adding that right now the exam pattern is more of a filtration rather than selection.

