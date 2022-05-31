Deloitte Offers Fellowships for IIT Roorkee Students in AI, Advanced Analytics

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), recently announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte, for combined research and work in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Under this partnership Deloitte will offer fellowships and work-study program for IIT Roorkee students to work on AI and Advanced Analytics.

“IIT Roorkee’s collaboration with Deloitte is in sync with the Digital India mission of the Government of India, which aims at boosting the AI-enabled technologies in every sector including governance, banking, education and health, etc. The collaboration will focus on a prioritised set of initiatives in the AI space by way of design and deliver AI and machine learning certification courses to educate Deloitte employees. This partnership will also promote AI fluency for aspiring students and the Indian community at large with online learning courses thus enabling digital empowerment of citizens and talent pools," claims the press release by the institute.

While highlighting the importance of the collaboration with Deloitte, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The coming together of IIT Roorkee and Deloitte will create new opportunities for both of us. In fact, this partnership has the potential to strengthen the AI roadmap of India."

Furthermore, IIT Roorkee has established Mehta Family School for Data Science and Machine Learning which offers MTech in Data Science and MTech in Artificial Intelligence. It also offers PhD program and it will begin offering a full-fledged BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence degree program from the Autumn 2022 semester. In addition, the School will offer minor specialisation in the area of data science and artificial intelligence to all the students of the institute.

Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Dean SRIC – IIT Roorkee, highlighted, that the institutes other objectives include supporting the Make-in-India and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Indian Government by seeding entrepreneurship and startups related to Artificial Intelligence and creating resource centres for information and knowledge sharing.

