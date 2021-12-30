Deloitte Offers Internship for Analyst, Freshers Can Apply

Deloitte has invited applications from freshers to work as analyst interns in the company coming year. Interested candidates can apply for the summer intern position through the official website of Deloitte at careers.deloitte.ca. The available locations for the position are Toronto and Montreal, Canada. The last date to apply is January 17 for the Toronto position and January 23 for the Montreal position.

Deloitte Summer Internship 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the position must be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree from an accredited university or college. The ability to create and deliver reports, presentations along with other materials as needed by the project is also expected from the applicant. The applicant must possess excellent communication skills along with an affinity to work assertively and proactively. The company will also prefer candidates who are team players and have an eye for detail and quality with a natural analytical and goal-driven mentality.

Deloitte Summer Internship 2022: How to apply

While applying, the applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and an unofficial transcript all combined in a single pdf document.

Step1: Visit the official website of Deloitte.

Step 2: Open the career page on the website.

Step 3: Now, search for ‘Analyst Intern, Crisis and Resilience – Risk Advisory – Summer 2022 (National)’ and hit ‘Apply now’

Step 4: You will be then directed to another page where you can enter your e-mail id for registration.

Step 5: Other necessary details regarding the job will be mailed directly to the e-mail that you have entered.

Step 6: Follow the instructions mentioned in the mail carefully and fill the application accordingly to be considered for the position.

Deloitte Summer Internship 2022: Responsibilities

As per the website, the co-op/intern, crisis and resilience in Montreal will be responsible for delivering high-quality resilience and crisis projects to clients in various industries. The intern will also get a chance to contribute to the operational resilience growth area while focussing on crisis management. Other responsibilities include planning disaster recovery, business impact analysis, business continuity, threat risk assessment, physical security assessment and privacy impact assessment.

