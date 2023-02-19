Deshbhakti Curriculum Aims to Teach Students to Raise Voices Against Injustice: Sisodia

The Deshbhakti curriculum is helping students develop the right perspective towards events around them and aiming to teach them to raise their voices against any injustice with people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Holding a review meeting with the core team of the government’s flagship programme, Sisodia said they aim to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among students.

“Deshbhakti curriculum also aims to teach children to raise their voices against any wrong and injustice with people in their surroundings. Students should have the feeling that being an Indian it is their responsibility to respond to needs of the society," he said.

The education department has planned to include a new teachers’ manual from class 6 to class 12 for the curriculum, train the teachers associated with it and hold orientation of school heads. As per the Delhi government, training of more than 10,000 teachers will be organised soon and capacity building of the core team and master trainers will be conducted.

“There are also plans to create a data collection and monitoring system for better implementation of curriculum and impact study," an official statement said. According to the Delhi government, more than 18 lakh children from nursery to class 12 have been part of the Deshbhakti Curriculum in all government schools. More than 2000 teachers have been trained for the course and 36,000 teachers have been designated by the education department for the curriculum.

