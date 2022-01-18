Despite Flak, UGC Asks Colleges to go Ahead with Surya Namaskar on R-Day

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all colleges and universities to participate in the Surya Namaskar - a series of poses under Yoga - as part of Republic Day celebrations. Despite receiving flak from certain religious communities, UGC is going ahead with Surya Namaskar as part of the celebration. In its official notice, dated January 13, the commission asked all colleges and universities to “give wide publicity and disseminate the information" among students, faculty, and staff about the event.

The project helmed by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) began on January 1 and will continue till February 20. Students have been directed to perform the musical Surya Namaskars in front of the tricolour on Republic Day on January 26.

UGC’s move to conduct Surya Namaskar received flak from certain religious communities including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board which called it a non-secular move and unconstitutional. “India is a multi-religious, multi-cultural country, the constitution is set up on these principles. The constitution does not permit to organise curricular and co-curricular activities which promote a specific religion," the board said adding that “Surya Namaskar is a form of Surya puja and Islam does not allow it".

However, this could not change the UGC’s decision. Each participant has to perform the 12 poses of Surya Namaskar 13 times daily for 21 days. The performance is required to be filmed daily offline or through live streaming and the videos and the photos need to be kept as a record for participation. The project aims to register 75 crore Surya Namaskars by 3 lakh students from across 30,000 institutes of 30 states across the country.

The Ministry of AYUSH is supporting National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) with AYUSH logo to conduct Suryanamaskar project on Amrit Mahotsava celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day in 30 states involving 30000 institutes and 3 lakh students and performing musical Suryanamaskar in front of Tricolouron 26th January 2022," the UGC wrote in the official notice

