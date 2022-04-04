Despite Having Govt Job, UP Boy Takes GATE 2022 for 'Dream' Company, Gets AIR 9

A native of Ghaziabad, Tushar Chowdhury has secured All India Rank 9 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. He took the exam in the electrical engineering stream despite having a government job. He is currently working at Powergrid. He, however, aims to work at POSCO, which he calls his “dream" company.

This was also his second attempt at the exam. He wanted to secure a better rank than the first time to get his “dream" job. “Though I had given the exam earlier, I attempted it the second time to improve my scores and secure a job as an electrical engineer," explains Tushar.

Also read| Jaipur’s Parvinder Singh Dhonkal Tops GATE in Second Attempt, Aims to Join Indian Oil

Advertisement

Clarity of concepts and a thorough study of previous years’ questions helped him crack the exam with such good marks. He says he divided the questions as per the ease of completion and attempted the exam accordingly.

“I took a very methodical approach and studied using the previous year’s question papers and test series. Additionally, BYJU’S Exam Prep helped me break down and understand the concepts easily. This is my second attempt and I was able to secure AIR 9," explains Tushar.

When asked about the difficulty level of the question paper as compared to the previous year, he said it was between easy to moderate. Attempting the easy questions first is the key, says he. “This year the question paper was somewhere between easy to moderate. The math aptitude section was the easiest for me. I would recommend future aspirants to attempt that section first and then move on to the rest of the questions," says Tushar.

Read| Not for IIT Or A Govt Job: GATE 2022 Topper Ram Balaji Says He Took The Exam for Experience

Advertisement

While his father is a government officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, his mother is a homemaker and his brother is a doctor at AIIMS. Unlike his brother, he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and opt for a job in the government sector. “I was always inspired by my father’s job and wanted to follow in his footsteps," says Tushar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.