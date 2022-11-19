There is nothing impossible in this world, provided that the person is hardworking and has the desire to learn. A BEd student, Pragati, has done something similar. Despite losing both her hands due to electrocution, Pragati studied up to BSc by tying a pen to her elbow. She was also the school topper in classes 10th and 12th as well as in graduation.

When Pragati, daughter of Sunil Kumar and Rekha Rani, residents of Linepar Surya Nagar, Moradabad, was studying in seventh grade, both her hands were amputated below the elbow after being electrocuted. Pragati’s birthday was on September 19, 2010, the same day when the accident happened. Even after losing both hands, Pragati was determined and had the courage to do something.

Her mother, who studied till graduation, gave support to Pragati and is the reason behind her progress. They taught Pragati to write by tying a pen to the elbow. With the cooperation of their parents, Pragati continued to grow.

While her mother used to sew, her father used to drive an auto. Looking at the economic condition of the house, Pragati started giving tuition to children. A resident of Moradabad, she taught several children while continuing with her own studies. Along with this, she also helped in the studies of her younger brothers Pranav Kumar and Kushagra Kumar. With her hard work and dedication, Pragati has done what people are unable to do despite having both hands.

Speaking to News 18 Local, she said she used to write with only one elbow. But slowly, after trying, she started writing with both elbows. Now she writes articles just like ordinary people. Her writing is also very good. She is now able to complete her exam in lesser time. She now wants to become an IAS officer.

