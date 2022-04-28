Despite Low JEE Main Score, Hyderabad's Sadath Khan Bags Job at Flipkart Worth Rs 26 Lakh

As a student who could not do well in the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - despite putting-in hard work, Hyderabad-based Mohammad Sadath Khan did not give up on his dream of becoming an engineer. After scoring a low in JEE, he turned towards the state-level entrance, EAMCET which helped him secure a seat at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.

After not being able to get into a top-ranking college, Khan shifted his focus toward employment. “My goal was to get a product-based role. As someone who’s always been fascinated with programming, I wanted to code, as opposed to learning the theoretical knowledge of it," said Khan.

“I was not really enjoying my service-based role. I wasn’t happy with my role and wanted an escape," he said. Leaving a job at that point, however, was a huge leap for him. His parents too were skeptical about it. But to achieve his dream, Khan was sure that he had to upskill himself. Thus he invested in himself and enrolled in The Newton School.

Apart from learning the skills for jobs, the platform, claims Khan helped him join a community of like-minded people whom he could learn from and find support in.

After rigorous training, mock interviews etc, Khan went in for a job which he claims he did not even dream of - at the e-commerce giant Flipkart. “As shocking as it may be to my past self, I was extremely confident in my Flipkart interview and it didn’t feel like I was sitting for such a renowned company. I completed the first question in five minutes. The CTC I received for a Software Development role was Rs 26 lakh per annum."

On receiving the job, his family of five - including parents and two siblings - were beyond ecstatic. “This wasn’t something any one of us had imagined, even in our wildest dreams. My family just wanted me to fulfill my goal of getting a product-based job, but getting such a big hike was a cherry on top."

Now, “content" with his role as a software development engineer, Khan says his new job will help resolve his childhood curiosity. “I have always been curious about products and the coding that goes behind them, and I only wish to fuel that curiosity now."

