Despite Threats From Allen, Unacademy Opens Learning Centres in Kota

Unacademy on Tuesday launched two offline learning centres in Kota of Rajasthan. Kota is the hub of coaching institutes with lakhs of students preparing for JEE Main, NEET, UPSC, SSC and other entrances residing there to prepare for their exams. Many traditional institutes including Allen are the traditional hubs there. Unacademy, predominantly an ed-tech player, enrolled teachers from Kota-based institutes.

The hiring of teachers from Kota-based institutes had not gone down well with Allen. Recently, head of Allen Coaching in a video message had threatened the teachers leaving the institute by stating that it would blacklist them. Talking in Hindi, he said, “Sharafat ki duniya khatam, jaisi duniya waise hum" which can be roughly translated into “Now, the world of decency is over, we will be as the world is".

Established Educators including Mohit Bhargava, Parvez Khan, Insaf Ali, Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Ashish Gupta, and more will be part of the Centre’s larger faculty team.

Advertisement

The company has onboarded over 30 top educators for its Kota Centres. Established Educators including Mohit Bhargava, Parvez Khan, Insaf Ali, Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Ashish Gupta, and more will be part of the Centre’s larger faculty team.

Allen Career Institute’s cofounder and director Brajesh Maheshwari said that Allen institute will take action against teachers who leave the company and join other rival edtech platforms. He added that teachers who leave the institute will be blacklisted from working with Allen again. They will not be allowed to join back.

Unacademy Centres will offer coaching in NEET-UG, JEE Main and Advanced, and Foundation (9-10) courses in its Kota centres. The company aims to enrol up to 15,000 learners in the first batch across all the upcoming Unacademy Centres in the nine cities namely Kota, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Lucknow. These Centers will operate in hybrid mode, conducting offline classes a few days a week.

Advertisement

Unacademy Centres have a multi-functional café, a massive library, and doubt-solving zones along with several classrooms and functional zones housed in the flagship Centre located in the Talwandi Circle and is an 18,000 sq ft facility spread across four floors.

The two Unacademy Centres are located at 285-B Talwandi Circle and Road no. 2 Indraprastha Industrial Area and will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on all seven days, said the edtech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.