DevOps Engineers, Data Science Among Most Hired Job Roles: Survey

Among the top roles hired between October to December 2022, DevOps Engineers topped the list with 22 per cent hiring, followed by data scientists at 18 per cent, data engineers at 14 per cent, and game developers at 13 per cent, as per a survey by Indeed.

This year, also saw a renewed vigor on hiring for technology skills. In terms of non-technical skills, communication skills (31 per cent), creativity (19 per cent), and complex problem solving (12 per cent) were at the top during the same time period, the report said.

Further, in the coming year, employers will also be keen to step up their hiring practices. a total of 35 per cent of employers look forward to adopting AI, digital, and social media for talent acquisition and 26 per cent plan to explore hyper-local, niche job boards, the survey stated.

More than half of employees (57 per cent) are unenthusiastic or bored about their current jobs with over 50 per cent of employees preparing for new opportunities by reskilling/upskilling, the survey added. As many as 28 per cent of those who are looking for jobs have said that they will prioritize happiness and flexibility and 19 per cent have indicated that a good work life balance is a priority, it said.

A total of 65 per cent of jobseekers believe that the ongoing layoffs may hinder their willingness to go the extra mile in their jobs. Given the market uncertainties and economic climate, jobseekers are hesitant in their current work, demotivated by layoffs and are not willing to fully commit to their current job as well.

However, employers are optimistic about their hiring activity during 2023 with 45 per cent of employers surveyed foreseeing upto a 20 per cent increase in hiring. Employers feel that inflation (18 per cent of employers) and ongoing layoffs (15 per cent of employers) are things to be on the lookout for next year, respectively.

As many as 45 per cent of employers surveyed reported to have hired cautiously during 2022 with the year also ending with slower hiring in the last quarter. About two out of every three employers (64 per cent) hired between October to December. This marks a significant dip (down from 78 per cent) and reflects a slower pace of hiring activity compared to the previous two quarters, likely caused by global economic shifts.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said, “2022 has been characterized by various shifts in the workplace - from trends like quiet quitting to moonlighting gaining prominence. Going into 2023, it is evident that employees are prioritizing mental wellbeing and work life balance amidst the various fluctuations that are occurring in the world of work. As organizations wait to see how global movements affect the Indian jobs landscape, it’ll be integral for them to also relook at workplace culture and the current sentiment at work, in order to retain talent." This survey was conducted amongst 1,227 employers and 1,490 jobseekers and employees during the months of October to December.

