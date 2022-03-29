Dhanbad School Suspends Two Class 10 Students in Murder Case of Their Classmate

Two students of a private school in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad were suspended on Friday, two days after the murder of their classmate. The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed by some of his classmates on Wednesday in the classroom, following which he was found unconscious. When taken to the hospital by his father, doctors there declared him brought dead.

The father of the boy, a class 10 student, alleged that he was murdered by his classmates, and held the school responsible for the incident. The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case and lodged a murder case against unknown persons. The principal of the English-medium school in Sindri said that the school authority has taken the incident seriously and suspended the two students.

Tension prevailed in Sindri town over the incident, with parents and political parties continuing their protest at the school gate. The school is closed for three days to mourn the death of the student.

