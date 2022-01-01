Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 100-day Reading Campaign 'Padhe Bharat'

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, launched a 100-days Reading Campaign ‘Padhe Bharat’. Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign.

The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from 1st January 2022 to 10th April 2022. The 100 -days campaign marks an important step to improve learning levels of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It will help children to relate to their surroundings and real life situation.

The reading campaign aims to have participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc. The campaign will be continued for fourteen weeks and one activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading.

A comprehensive guideline on ‘reading campaign’ with age appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with States and UTs. The activities can be done by children with the help of teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other family members. In order to make the campaign effective, the activities designed have been kept simple and enjoyable so that these can also be easily conducted with the materials/resources available at home and with the help of parents, peers and siblings, in case the schools are closed.

