DHSE Kerala 12th Results at keralaresults.nic.in, Websites to Check Plus 2 Marks Online

After declaring class 10 results, now Kerala Board is all set to announce Kerala +2 or class 12 results today, June 21. The results will be declared via a press briefing at 11 am. Students will be able to download their mark memos online via official websites. To get results online student will need their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on Kerala +2 admit card.

Kerala +2 Result LIVE Updates

Since it is an online result, it is critical that students know the official resources to check marks. Here is a list of official websites to refer to -

— keralaresults.nic.in

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— kerala.gov.in

— dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala +2 result will also be available via official apps -

— Saphlam

— PRD Live

Students can download these apps via Google Playstore.

After checking the results online, students also need to review their marksheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online marksheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Here are basic things to check in your online results -

— Personal Details

— Calculation

— Grade & Marks parity

— Spellings

— Pass/ Fail Status

The offline marksheet will be issued by the board later. In the meantime, the online marksheet will act as a provisional marksheet. Students can seek admission to colleges or apply for entrance exams on the basis of the same, however, at the time of admission, the official marksheet will be required.

Every year, about 4.5 lakh students appear for 12th exams under Kerala Board. Last year, out of the 4.47 lakh students took Kerala DHSE +2 exams of which 87.94% had passed the exams. This was a jump from 2020 when 85.13% of students cleared the exam. To pass class 12 or plus two exams, students need at least 30% marks or D grade. Those who do not get the needed marks have to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam.

