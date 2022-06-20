DHSE Kerala +2 Results Not Today: Here's When & Where to Check Marks

The Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE), Kerala is all set to announce the class 12 results. Over 4.5 lakh students are anticipating their 12th results. Kerala has already announced the SSLC results. While many portals are claiming that Kerala +2 results are to be announced today, sources in the state education ministry told news18.com that the Kerala Plus Two results will be announced on June 21 at 11 am via a press conference by Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Soon after the ceremonial address to the media, Kerala +2 results will be available at official websites including - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Results of all the streams - commerce, science, technical, and humanities will be declared at the same time.

To pass class 12 or plus two exams, students need at least 30 per cent marks or D grade. Those who do not get the needed marks have to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam. Last year, as many as 87.94 per cent students passed the Kerala +2 exams. While most boards canceled their exams Kerala held the boards in 2021. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 85.13 per cent. In 2021, about 90.52 per cent of science students cleared the exam, 80.4 per cent of humanities students, 89.13 per cent of commerce students and 84.39 per cent of technical stream students passed the exam in 2021.

Like class 10, this year for class 12 students in Kerala, grace marks policy will not be followed. this year despite most part of the classes being held online due to pandemic-led school closure, the grace marks policy has been scrapped. Under the grace marks policy, students who could not get the minimum marks needed to pass were given the remaining difference, if the margin was small.

Meanwhile, Kerala SSLC or class 10 results for 4,26,999 students who took the exam was declared results. As many as 4,23,303 students passed; recording a pass percentage of 99.47 per cent. Even though the pass percentage was lower than 2021, t was higher when compared to pre-pandemic levels. A similar result is expected for +2 students as well.

