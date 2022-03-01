DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Improvement Result 2022 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the results of the plus one improvement exam on its official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Students who took the improvement exams can check and download their results using their application numbers and dates of birth.

DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Improvement Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala

Step 2: Click on exam result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your DHSE Kerala Plus 1 improvement result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the result for further reference.

The DHSE Kerala plus one exam was held from September 24 to October 18 last year. Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The students who could not clear the exam or were not satisfied with their were allowed to appear for the improvement exam.

The Supreme Court had initially put the Kerala DHSE plus one exams on hold due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Later, however, the top court allowed the government to conduct the exams in offline mode. “There is alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can’t be exposed to risk", the bench had said earlier.

