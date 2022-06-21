DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: How to Check 12th Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is all set to announce the results of the +2 or class 12 results, 2022 today, June 21 at 12 noon. The results will be released through a press conference by the by the state education minister, V Sivankutty. The students who are waiting for their DHSE +2 Kerala board results 2022 will be able to check their results at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

The results will also be available at kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. To pass DHSE Kerala +2 exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks or grade D in aggregate.

More than 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala +2 examination this year, which was held from March 30 to April 22. Apart from this, Kerala DHSE conducted the practical examinations from February 21 to March 15. The results will be made by combining the scores of theories and practical tests.

DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Board

Step 2: A webpage with multiple links will display on your screen. Now, click on the link that reads “Kerala Plus Two Result 2022".

Step 3: Fill in your essential credentials such as roll number, date of birth and so on. Next, click on submit button.

Step 4: Your result for the Kerala DHSE +2 board exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or save the copy of the result as a pdf for future reference.

DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.

Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive a text message carrying your Kerala +2 Result scorecard.

DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Kerala Plus 2

Step 6: Choose the Kerala class 12 exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: How to check scorecards via Mobile Apps

Step 1. Launch Google Play.

Step 2. Download the official SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS - Kerala, and PRD Live apps from the Google Play Store.

Step 3. Open the app and fill in the blanks with your registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).

Step 4. Submit the form.

Step 5. Your outcome will be shown on the screen.

Step 6. Download a screenshot in case you need it later.

DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022: Websites to check results

keralaresults.nic.in

dhse.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in’

Once the result is out here are a list of things students should look for in their marksheet.

Students name

Board name

Class

Roll number

Examination

Subjects

Marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Grades

Remarks

In 2021, a total of 87.94 per cent of students who took the exam, passed. Kerala board had conducted last year, unlike many other boards. As many as 90.52 per cent of science students cleared the exam, 80.4 per cent of humanities students, 89.13 per cent of commerce students and 84.39 per cent of technical stream students passed the 12th exam last year.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the Kerala Board Plus 2 Result. The minimum marks should be obtained both subject-wise and in aggregate.

