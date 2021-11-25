DHSE Kerala Plus One Result Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to release the plus one or class 11 results soon, however, the officials are yet to confirm a date for the declaration of the results. DHSE officials said the results are ready and the final call will be taken by the state government regarding the release date and time, according to media reports.

The exam was held from September 24 to October 18. Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Once declared, the students will be able to access the results at dhsekerala.gov.in. as well as on keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the result using their roll number and date of birth.

DHSE Kerala plus one exam results: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official result website of Kerala DHSE

Step 2: Click on the Kerala plus one result link

Step 3: Enter your exam roll/application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check and download the DHSE plus one result 2021. Take a printout for further reference

The Supreme Court had initially put on hold the Kerala DHSE plus one exams due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, however, later allowed the government to conduct the exams in offline mode. Thereafter, the exams which were to begin from September 6 was later deferred to September 24.

“There is alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can’t be exposed to risk", the bench had said earlier adding that allowing students to sit together in exam centres might result in further spread of Covid-19. The bench had also pointed that students will come in different parts of the state for the exam which might increase the risk of another wave.

But later the apex court took its decision back after the Kerala govt convinced that it will take all “precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination," the bench had said.

