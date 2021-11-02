Did not Score Well in NEET? Here Are Options Beyond MBBS

There are nearly 550 medical colleges in India, and their total annual intake is about 80,000. Every year about 10-15 lakh students take the NEET UG exam. This means less than 10% of the students who appear for the exam have a chance to get admission in a medical college.

For various reasons (some are purely external), many students do not perform up to the mark. But it is important to know that it is not the end of the world. A significant percentage of students who land on their dream medical college do so only in their second attempt at NEET.

Skipping an academic year is not easy. Sometimes it is not advisable - because it takes a tremendous amount of self-discipline and focus for students to prepare for NEET while not in a school or any other academic environment.

It is essential for repeaters to make an informed decision and be well aware of the repercussions. Invariably, they will have to chart a different study plan and religiously follow it. Another option is to go to foreign countries to pursue higher education in medicine.

Even otherwise, an MBBS (or a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree) is not the only ticket for a student to launch a career in healthcare. There are innumerable equally important, challenging and rewarding careers in healthcare. It is always better for the students who could not crack NEET or score well to have a plan B.

>AYUSH Doctor

The opportunities students can consider include becoming a physician of Indian traditional medicine. Five and a half year medical courses in alternative medicines include Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science (BNYS) and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS).

>Paramedical Courses

There is a wide variety of courses to choose from the list of paramedical courses. Students can opt for Physiotherapy (BPT), Occupational Therapy (BOT), Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology (BSLPA) and BSc in Radiography, Optometry, Medical Lab, Operation Theatre Tech, Cardiac, Dialysis Tech, Public Health, Nuclear Medicine, Orthotics & Prosthetics, Sports Science, among others. There are many short-term paramedical courses such as Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, X-Ray Technician, and Operation Theatre Technician. They offer lucrative career opportunities for students, especially in foreign countries.

>Biotechnology

Students opting for biotechnology develop a wide knowledge in microbiology, chemistry, biochemistry, immunology, virology, genetics engineering, food technology and many more that broadens their horizon and opens doors to numerous industries. Admission to undergraduate courses in biotechnology can be through a college-based entrance exam. This research-based field is gaining immense traction with varied lucrative career opportunities in fields such as medicine, FMCG, and research.

>Nutrition and Dietetics

A UG program in this field (B.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics) entails the study of food management, nutrition and dietetics. The course primarily focuses on the relationship between the body and food. The course duration may vary between 3 and 4.5 years, depending upon the institute offering it. Students gain knowledge on how to improve health by dietary modifications and reduce the risks of diseases with proper diet and nutrition. A qualified nutritionist helps people to make the right food choices, promotes healthy eating and helps to prevent malnutrition and other nutrition-related deficiency conditions. This course offers a solid and bright future in our developing health-conscious nation.

>Biological Sciences

If you are keen to study in-depth about life and living organisms, then biological science is a discipline that you should look at. The discipline deals with studying living forms including their conception, structure, work, development, growth, origin, evolution, distribution and more. A UG course (B.Sc - Biological Science) allows students to move into research in pharmaceuticals and other related industries.

Students can always find a beautiful career in healthcare, if only they widen their aperture and look beyond MBBS.

>— Written by Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited

