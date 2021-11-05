Did Ram Kumar Score 151 out of 150 in REET? Truth Behind Viral Marksheet

A marksheet showing that the candidate has scored 151 marks out of 150 in REET 2021 is going viral on social media. The REET 2021 topper has officially got only 148 marks out of 150, but following the circulation of the fake marksheet, the people alleged that the paper was leaked.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education recently announced the results of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021. The REET EXAM 2021 was taken by about 26 lakh candidates. The results for the exam held on 26 October were released just before Diwali.

As per the reports, the fake marksheet is in the name of one Ram Kumar son of Bhikha Ram and it’s been suggested that he scored 151 marks out of 150. The mother’s name is Mohini Devi. The mark sheet is of level I of REET. The form number is 74526994 and the roll number is 291257800. The REET toppers, Ajay Vaishnav, resident of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur, have got 148 marks out of 150.

Deputy Director of Public Relations Department of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajendra Gupta said, “The viral mark sheet is fake. The mark sheet of Ram Kumar has a form number starting from 74, while the board has not filled the forms in the series. The roll number, as well as the parents’ name written on the mark sheet of Ram Kumar, has been checked with the board for which no record has been found."

The users are raising the questions on the exam. One user wrote, “Can someone tell me the level of cheating in the exam. After the reet paper, now the results are also rigged."

The viral mark sheet is fake and no such marks are being given to any candidate in the exam.

