Digital First: UGC Follows in JNU's Footsteps, to Go Paperless Soon in Bid to Increase Efficiency

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to go paperless in a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and doing away with the age-old file system. The higher education regulator will see digitising of its records and documents used for inter-departmental coordination, work on which is already underway, professor M Jagadesh Kumar, the body’s chairperson, said.

The idea is to use the e-office system for all files, documents, circulars, notices and any other communication so that there is no requirement of physical files for administrative work.

“We have been planning to digitise all records and documents and go completely paperless for increased efficiency. We want to do away with those files stacked up in offices for years and use e-office instead for all communication," said Kumar, citing the example of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which went paperless two years ago.

Kumar, who was formerly JNU vice-chancellor, said besides administrative communication, even entrance examinations and filing of PhD thesis was made digital in the university.

“We held multiple choice-based entrance examinations to the university in the online mode and doubled the number of centres, which helped a diverse section of students take the exam. At a time when people can connect on a platform without having to physically move around for the same, it should be utilised to make the system and day-to-day functioning much more efficient," he said.

Kumar added that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which was introduced for the first time this year, has simplified the admission process with a single score and it will be further streamlined to plug the glitches.

